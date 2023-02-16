Denver police says missing woman Miranda Conner could be in danger

By JASMINE ARENAS

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The family of missing 30-year-old Miranda Conner is asking for the community’s help in finding her whereabouts.

She was last seen in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on 44th E. Avenue and Argonne Street on Feb 3, according to Denver police.

Her roommate, April Elsner says it is very unlike her to leave and not come back.

Conner’s mother, Tabitha Spann who lives in Arizona, expressed she is afraid of the unknown.

“I’m afraid that she’s not alive because it’s been too long,” Spann expressed.

Spann says the location her phone last pinged was in a neighborhood of 85th Avenue near Thornton.

“Miranda always shared her location with myself and her daughter, just so that you know that we knew where she was at all the time, you know, just in case we always shared our location,” Spann said.

Miranda has two children, a 9-year-old along with an 11-year-old, who are currently living with their grandmother in Arizona after she picked them up from Denver last week.

“Miranda is a loving mother. She would never ever leave her children with somebody unless she knew she was coming back and she has never not communicated with her children more than if she was leaving on a trip and she was with you know the kids were with us,” Spann said.

The Dock Ellis Foundation has stepped in to help the family with this case. The organization is dedicated to helping families when a person of color goes missing or is experiencing domestic violence or sex trafficking.

“She needs to be found or somebody needs to just tell us, you know, give us a tip that’s going to help us find her,” Spann said.

Conner is described as an African American standing 5 foot 6, weighing 116 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

