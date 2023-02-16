Detroit woman charged in shooting of pregnant woman in Center Line

By DEJANAY BOOTH

CENTER LINE, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit woman is charged and arraigned in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman in Center Line.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Shantonya Chardonay Williamson, 26, is charged with assault with intent to murder and fourth-degree child abuse.

Williamson received a $750,000 cash/surety bond and is ordered to have no contact with the victim or a firearm and have a steel GPS tether upon release.

Authorities say the victim was dating the father of Williamson’s child.

“I am grateful the Detroit Police Department and the Centerline Police Department were able to work together and investigate this matter so quickly,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 8.

