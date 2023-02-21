Maine’s Maddie Ripley makes history as first female wrestler to win a state championship

By Jim Keithley

Click here for updates on this story

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WMTW) — Oceanside High School Junior Maddie Ripley has done what no other female athlete has done. She won a state wrestling championship, while wrestling a boy.

Ripley, 16, was among the athletes to compete in the 106-pound finals at the Class B Championship held Saturday in Lincoln. She made history 1 minute and 44 seconds into the first period. That’s when she pinned Nick Allen of Wells. Maddie is the only girl on the school’s wrestling team.

“I was like freaking out a little bit, but when I was on the mat, I just knew what I needed to get done and got it done quick,” she said.

How did she do it?

“I put his arm over his head and then put him on his back,” Maddie said. “Like a chicken wing, like you have an arm like this, and I just walked around the head,” she said.

How exhilarating that win must have been as she jumped in the arms of her coach to celebrate.

“It felt really good. It didn’t feel real. I was like just blown away,” Maddie said.

Her coach, Jason Yates, just so happens to be her stepdad too.

“It felt amazing. It’s more than just that moment. It’s the years of hard work that went into that,” Yates said. “It feels special anytime one of your athletes achieves something like that, but when it’s your own kid, it feels 100 times better,” he said.

Maddie hopes her victory inspires other young girls. She and her stepdad said the team needs more girl power.

“Anyone can do it if you put the work in. I started young. I didn’t miss a practice. You just have to dedicate yourself,” Maddie said.

Cheering her on every step of the way is her twin brother, Gavin, who is also on the wrestling team. The twins train together in a big barn on the family property in Owls Head. Gavin also won a state title on Saturday in his weight class. What does he think of his sister’s historic win? He’s not surprised.

“I think she’s a little more competitive than me. That’s one thing she has over me. She never likes to lose,” Gavin said.

Let’s not forget mom. She was the won cheering them all on and the one behind the cellphone lens capturing the moment on video for the world to see.

As for Maddie, we asked about her future goals. She said she wants to keep on wrestling, keep on winning and eventually become a nurse someday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.