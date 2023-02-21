Orlando ‘Ferraris and Fashion’ event raises funds for pediatric cancer research

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation raised funds for critical pediatric cancer research with a “Ferraris and Fashion” event.

Children battling cancer made their way down the runway for a fashion show at Ferrari of Central Florida.

They dressed up in what they hope to be when they grow up.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina got to walk a young boy down the runway.

“He wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so it’s just a perfect match, me and him. He’s a great young man and I wish him the best and I’ll be fighting for him just like all the other kids here that are battling cancer,” Mina said.

WESH 2’s Jason Guy and Meredith McDonough were emcees for the event, which also featured lots of cool cars to check out.

You can learn more about Fashion Funds the Cure on their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.