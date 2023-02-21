Police believe accused kidnapper James Parrillo Jr. had other victims

By Web staff

WEST TRENTON, New Jersey (KYW) — New Jersey State police are looking to speak with anyone who had any interaction with a man accused in a cross-country kidnapping.

James Parrillo Jr. was arrested earlier this month in Burlington County.

He’s accused of kidnapping a woman he met in New Mexico nearly a year ago.

The woman’s dramatic escape was captured on surveillance video — when she ran into a service station in Bass River Township and asked for help.

The gas station owner consoled the woman and gave her some clothes, he told CBS News.

Parrillo was arrested shortly after on Feb. 7. He has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

“We do believe that there’s people that have had encounters with Mr. Parrillo…whether it’s by that name or by another alias,” Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said in a news conference Tuesday. “We’re just asking, even if somebody believes that they think that information or that encounter is insignificant, we ask that they come forward and reach out to that tipline in order to give that information to our detectives.”

Investigators say he sometimes went by the name Brett Parker.

They believe there may be more victims.

