Protest held after off-duty FBI special agent shoots dog in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — An animal rights organization held a protest Tuesday morning after an off-duty FBI special agent shot a dog in Center City Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in front of the Touraine Apartments near 16th and Spruce streets, according to investigators.

There is video circulating from immediately after the incident where witnesses said dogs appeared to possibly be fighting or had their leashes tangled.

Witnesses said the owner of one of the dogs shot the other dog.

There were several onlookers along the 1500 block of Spruce Street when the gun was fired.

The owner of the dog that was shot appeared to have two dogs. She rushed with Philadelphia police to be with her injured dog and left the other pet in the care of someone else at the scene.

Protesters made their voices heard outside FBI headquarters on Arch Street.

The FBI confirmed that an off-duty FBI special agent was the one who shot the dog.

FBI officials did not reveal the identity of the special agent, but released a statement:

“The FBI is reviewing a shooting incident this evening on 1500 block of Spruce St, Philadelphia, involving an FBI special agent. Initial information is that the agent shot & wounded an aggressive dog. There were no other injuries. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents/task force members seriously. We’re working jointly with Philadelphia Police & FBI Inspection Division to investigate the incident.”

