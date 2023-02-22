First African American man to rise from fire cadet to battalion chief is focused on service

By Lisa Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore’s first African American man to rise from high school cadet to battalion chief in the fire department centers his life around service to his community, and he thanks those who supported him along the way.

Baltimore City Fire Battalion Chief Terrell Taylor, 44, has been paying it forward for 26 years.

“I love helping people. The only thing I wanted to do — and I would pray about this every night — I wanted to help people and give back to the community, pay it forward,” Taylor said.

He started as a cadet with the Baltimore City Fire Department as a 17-year-old attending Edmondson Westside High School.

“The job itself — firefighting, EMS responses — we learned everything,” Taylor said.

Since his cadet days, Taylor has held six positions before becoming a battalion chief.

“He put in a lot of work, a lot of reading, asking questions, preparing yourself for exams to show yourself you’re good enough to do the job at every step,” said retired Deputy Chief Joe Wade, who was Taylor’s mentor.

Taylor said older firefighters invested in him.

“Everybody was helpful. It wasn’t anything about race or anything. People genuinely cared,” Taylor said. “They saw (that if) you were showing initiative and you had drive, they would help you.”

Wade said it was easy for Taylor move up the ranks because he has the right stuff.

“To me, a good firefighter is someone who’s willing to listen, have some heart for firefighting because when everybody is running out, your job’s to go in,” Wade said.

Taylor said the best thing about being a firefighter is the gift it has given him.

“It has allowed me to provide for my family. I grew up in a single-parent household, so I was able to be the father I never had,” Taylor said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.