‘He wants catfish’: Restaurant owner relishes moments serving her regulars – Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn

By Mike Hellgren

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former President Jimmy Carter remains at home, receiving hospice care with his family around him.

The news of his decline has sparked warm memories from the people who enjoyed his friendship in Plains, Georgia.

At Bonita Hightower’s cozy restaurant near downtown Plains, two of the regulars are also the town’s most famous residents – former President Jimmy Carter and his wife of 30 years, Rosalynn.

“He wants catfish,” Hightower said. “He likes fried and Miss Rosalynn likes baked.”

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn live just a mile away and would often have lunch delivered.

“Who would ever think this young lady, me, growing up in Upstate New York, would land in Plains and be serving the President of the United States,” Hightower said.

Hightower has been reflecting on one of her best catfish customers, now that the 98-year-old is receiving end-of-life car.

“I just said this, a life well lived,” Hightower said.

The small downtown in Plains, Georgia is getting ready for the national spotlight.

Main Street is temporarily closed for a sprucing up as the community prepares to say goodbye to its world-famous resident.

“I’m just thankful I got to know him and be here for him since 1982,” friend Nelle Ariail said.

Ariail has enjoyed 40 years of friendship with the Carters.

One of her treasured memories was joining them in Oslo where the former president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ariail’s husband was the Carters’ pastor and the two couples traveled together for Habitat for Humanity, where they saw the 39th president’s work ethic in action.

“He does not want to be distracted,” Ariail said. “He’s the first one to work, the last one to quit.”

Ariall said she’s hoping he feels peaceful and wants the world to see him the way she does, as a good man.

