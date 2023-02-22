‘He was my second dad’: Niece of pedestrian killed in Kansas City crash shares pain of loss

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Family and friends of a pedestrian killed while walking down a busy street say he was a gentle giant and “loving and caring” man.

Jesse Eckes was killed following a chain-reaction crash through the intersection of Benton and Truman Road last Wednesday night.

A vehicle driven struck a Kansas City police car. Eckes and Kansas City police officer James Muhlbauer and his K9 companion were killed.

Doug Langner, director of Hope Faith Ministries, called him a gentle giant not for his statue, but what he did for others.

“He was trying to put everyone’s needs in front of his own needs,” Langner said. “He was a guy who knew when they were down, he tried to do something to joke to lift their own spirits.”

Ekes was also a caring uncle to his niece Brittanie Keating.

“I looked up to him a lot,” she said. “He was my second dad.”

He was looking for a permanent home when he was killed. His family says it feels like a nightmare now that he’s gone.

“Felt like I was in a really bad dream that I wasn’t waking up from,” Keating said. “I was hurt.”

A small memorial is gathering near the crash site.

