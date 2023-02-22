‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms

By Freeman Stoddard and Amanda Shaw

TRAVELERS REST, South Carolina (WHNS) — Greenville County Schools announced that officials are investigating after students in a psychology class at Travelers Rest High School were given a quiz that contained “inappropriate questions.”

Multiple people reached out to FOX Carolina about the incident. A parent sent screenshots of the quiz, which included questions about sexual relationships and sexual values involving people of different races.

“I was pretty much speechless,” said Corey Pittman, whose 16-year-old daughter showed her the assignment.

District officials said the quiz was called the “Implicit Association Test” and came from a nonprofit organization, but they determined it was not age-appropriate. The link to the assignment was removed Tuesday.

The district released the following statement:

“On Friday, a Travelers Rest High School psychology class was assigned a quiz called the Implicit Association Test from a nonprofit organization that was not age-appropriate and contained inappropriate questions that are not in-line with the district’s instructional curriculum guidelines. The link to the assignment has been removed and will not be used in any class moving forward. The district and the school’s administration are in the process of fully investigating the matter.”

Director of Media Relations, Tim Waller “I’m very pleased that they’re quick to try and handle this situation,” Pittman said.

Screenshots indicate the quiz came from Project Implicit, which is a nonprofit with a mission “to educate the public about bias and to provide a ‘virtual laboratory’ for collecting data on the internet.” Project Implicit was founded by scientists from Harvard University, the University of Washington, and the University of Virginia.

The organization offers Implicit Association Tests on a number of topics including race, weight, gender, age, and religion. The Project Implicit website says it is designed for adults, ages 18 or older.

The district’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

