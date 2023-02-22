Man violated house arrest 51 times before severe crash Downtown, records show

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Daniel Riley, 21, ran a yield sign in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, striking and critically injuring a teenage girl. News 4 Investigates looked into Riley’s background and found 51 bond violations and that he never had a driver’s license.

Riley was out on bond, accused of being armed and stealing a gun in August 2020.

That case was supposed to go to trial in January this year, but we learned from sources that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office wasn’t ready. They had to dismiss the case and refile it the same day.

The judge put Riley on house arrest with a GPS tracker.

Court records show he violated that 51 times. Those violations ranged from not charging the tracker, to being out of the house when he wasn’t supposed to.

In records obtained by News 4, you can see maps showing him moving around St. Louis.

News 4 learned that the GPS monitoring was done by a private company that works with the court. They report every violation, and that gets put in the court record. A notice is also sent to prosecutors.

According to a statement from St. Louis Circuit Courts, “notice is not emailed to judges.”

Meaning it was up to the Circuit Attorney’s Office to do something. To date, the Circuit Attorney’s Office has never filed a motion to revoke Riley’s bond.

Records filed today show that Riley claims he’s been working in home health care for four months, making $15 an hour.

News 4 is going to keep asking the Circuit Attorney’s Office why they never filed to have Riley’s bond taken away and what they’re doing to make sure people who don’t follow the conditions of their bond are held accountable.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent the following statement to News 4 for this story:

A young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family for this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her, but her family and loved ones. It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

