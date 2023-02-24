50-year-old message found in bottle in Fowlers Hollow State Park in Perry County

By Anne Shannon

BLAIN, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Susquehanna Valley man made an interesting discovery at Fowlers Hollow State Park in Perry County.

When Joe Fresetta spotted a bottle on the ground, he assumed it was trash.

“I’m thinking, well, people don’t usually write on their trash, so maybe there’s something here,” he said.

Fresetta and his wife, Marci Mowery, carefully pulled out the faded pieces of paper inside.

“The date on this card is 8/31/1973,” Fresetta said.

One was a 50-year-old campground receipt for $6 written to Bernard Moore, of York.

The other was a paper plate.

“Four different people wrote about their experience in the park,” Fresetta said.

According to the message, the Moore family stayed in campsite No. 11. They also added that the neighbors that weekend were a little loud.

“It brought back memories for me of my camping in a state park,” Mowery said.

Fresetta and Mowery shared their find on social media.

“We got all these stories about people who were maybe engaged while visiting a state park or had their wedding in a state park or fell in love in a state park,” Mowery said.

There’s still one story they’d like to know more about.

“Hopefully we can connect up with the family that left this message and return it to them. That would be awesome,” Fresetta said.

