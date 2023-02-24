Former Seabrook pastor sentenced 3-4 years in prison after pleading guilty to child rape

By Matt Leighton

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A former Seabrook pastor will spend the next three to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to child rape charges.

The charges date back to the early 2000s when Russell Davis was a licensed Methodist pastor. Davis’ license was discontinued by the church eight years ago for unrelated reasons.

He served in churches in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

The victims ranged in age from 12 to 16.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.