3 charged after deputies seize nearly 350 fentanyl pills in Rutherford Co.

By Freeman Stoddard

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WHNS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were recently charged for allegedly trying to move and sell fentanyl pills in Rutherford County.

Deputies said detectives had been investigating reports that inmates inside the detention center were trying to run an operation selling pressed fentanyl pills throughout the county.

According to deputies, after hours of surveillance and interviews, detectives sized around 350 pressed T-189 fentanyl pills from a house in the Chase community. They added that three suspects already in custody at the detention center were charged following the investigation.

Brennon Reece Allen Trafficking Opium or Heroin Conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substance

Damarrion Washington Conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substance

Charles Allen Bramlett Conspire to sell Schedule I Controlled substance

