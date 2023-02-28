Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 5:55 AM

Man accused of stealing from nursing home while on the job

<i>Mobile Police Department/WALA</i><br/>Mobile Police arrested James Breazeale for allegedly stealing from a nursing home while he worked there.
Lawrence, Nakia
Mobile Police Department/WALA
Mobile Police arrested James Breazeale for allegedly stealing from a nursing home while he worked there.

By Shelby Myers

Click here for updates on this story

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested James Breazeale for allegedly stealing from a nursing home while he worked there.

MPD said they got a search warrant of his home and found items reported missing from the Vitality Living Center on Morrison Drive.

Police said he no longer works there.

He also had outstanding warrants and police said he could face even more charges.

Breazeale is facing eight theft of property charges. Some are felonies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content