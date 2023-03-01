Horse found dead, dumped in West Michigan

By SARA POWERS

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — Deputies found a dead horse dumped in the woods in West Michigan, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal Control received a report of a horse being dead and dumped near 112th Ave. and 46th St. in Valley Township, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook at 12:19 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Initially, they were searching for the horse’s owner, but in an update on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the sheriff’s office said they received tips from the public and could identify the owner.

