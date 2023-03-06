Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe dies after alleged beating by her son

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — The family of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafes announced Saturday on social media that she had succumbed to her injuries after authorities say she was attacked by her son.

Knaus Grafes, 66, had been in critical condition after police said she was attacked Friday, Feb. 17, with a flashlight by her son.

She was beaten and nearly killed in her home, in the 15700 block of SW 249th Street.

Investigators said she suffered several injuries to her head and chest following the attack.

Travis Grafe, 40, reportedly beat his mother, according to the police report.

He had been ordered held without bond and ordered to stay away from his parents.

He is currently facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder. He will likely face upgraded charges in the wake of his mother’s death.

Police said after the beating, Travis Grafe took off on a golf cart and went to a neighbor’s house.

Witnesses said they heard him say that he killed his mother and he allegedly told his father he would kill him as well if he didn’t get the money he wanted.

Rachel was airlifted to the hospital after the attack where she remained in critical condition until she died.

Her family released a statement over the weekend about her death that that read in part: “It is with deep sadness that we must report that Rachel has succumbed to the injuries sustained at her home two weeks ago. Jesus called Rachel home at approximately 1:45 this afternoon. We will be open tomorrow and for most of the remainder of the week as we prepare to celebrate her life.”

Rachel and her sister ran their world-famous business for years.

The shop’s specialty was their cinnamon buns.

During an interview in October 2021, Rachel eagerly greeted guests as the store opened for the season.

“Everybody’s here, it’s kind of wild, we just try to get through the day,” she said at the time. “Make as many as we can. Start at 3:30 and we make as many as we can for the day.”

A look at Travis Grafe’s records shows he suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV crash 20 years ago.

Back in 2013, he was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, and possession of a firebomb, but those charges were ultimately dropped because he was found to be mentally incompetent.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed her condolences on Twitter after learning about the death of Grafe.

“She was a woman of strength and grace who embodied the values of hard work, family, and community,” the mayor said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Knaus family and all who knew and loved her.”

