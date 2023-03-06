One adult injured after child accidentally discharges firearm while playing

By KATC Staff

BREAUX BRIDGE, Louisiana (KATC) — According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department (BBPD), on March 2, 2023, at around 4:30 pm, a child in Breaux Bridge discharged a firearm, injuring one adult.

As determined by preliminary investigations conducted by Breaux Bridge Police, the child was playing with a firearm when it accidentally discharged, injuring the adult.

The adult was immediately transported to the hospital to receive medical attention for a non-life threatening condition, authorities say.

The BBPD would like to remind the public of the importance of firearm safety, especially involving households with children. “Firearms should always be securely stored and out of reach of children to prevent tragic accidents such as this one,” BBPD said.

