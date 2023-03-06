Organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ community holds sold-out scholarship fundraiser

By Stephanie Santostasi

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A fundraiser to benefit those in the LGBTQ community happened Sunday night, March 5 in Hendersonville.

It was put on by PFLAG, the nation’s first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones.

It was held at Continuum Art in downtown Hendersonville, and the event sold out before it even started.

“This is our annual fundraiser. We have this every year,” said Josh Bledsoe, board president of PFLAG Hendersonville.

Bledsoe told News 13 the event raises money for the organization’s local scholarship program.

“PFLAG Hendersonville has had a scholarship program for the past seven years, where we’ve given over $20,000 to LGBTQ and allied students in Henderson County,” he said.

However, the work PFLAG does each day in Hendersonville is much more than just this fundraiser.

For some, it’s life-changing.

“PFLAG provides a safe space and a place for people to come and be affirmed for who they are and loved for who they are and to be supported,” said Jennifer Mayeaux, PFLAG member.

Mayeaux said that safe space is more important than ever right now.

“We’re living in an unprecedented time nationwide, where our community is under increasing attack. A lot of people do not feel safe being themselves in public and living their true selves,” she said.

Not feeling safe or feeling like themselves is something Mayeaux said needs to change, but it takes more than just the people in the room at the fundraiser to make that happen.

“It really means a lot for LGBTQ people to have affirming allies that just walk alongside us and are willing to be hit with the same stones that we’re being hit with, and are willing to stand that close to us,” Mayeaux said. “I know, honestly, I would not be alive today if it were not for straight allies within our community.” Although Sunday night was a night of celebration, it was also a reminder that more support and acceptance are always needed for all people, everywhere.

“PFLAG loves you. We support you and we’re for your community,” said Bledsoe.

