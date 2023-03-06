St. Michael robotics team head to International competition

By Tre Francis

LOUISIANA (KATC) — The St. Michael robotics team competed in the Lafayette Regional robotics competition winning first place overall. Advancing the team to the Louisiana state tournament in New Orleans winning first place again in January.

Qualifying the team to compete in April—-in the First Lego League World Festival International Competition in Houston. Where students ranging from four to 16 years old will compete.

Tim Miguez is the robotics coach at St. Michael Catholic School in Crowley. This will be his team’s first time competing in the International competition. He says his students class and competition experience not only teaches them science, math, team work, and engineering but life skills as well.

“It teaches them a lot of teamwork, a lot of disciples and some self-sacrifice. they’re here most evenings after school.”

However for eighth-grade students Anderson Miller and Reagan Suire— this class isn’t just about making robots.

“If you made it, do the craziest thing in the world. And you were the one who programmed it. It’s just the excitement and the thrill that you get when you achieve something great. That you created it,” Suire said.

“Being a part of robotics did help me to become bold and step out of my comfort zone,” Miller said.

The students are now set to compete against tens of thousands of robotic engineering teams from all over the world

Participating in three parts of the competition. The robot game, where students run the robots on a plane field, a judging portion requiring students to design a new or improved innovation project, and a team presentation. Students tell KATC the competition process can be nerve racking.

“My heart immediately races like a thousand beats per minute,” Suire said.

Leading to the unexpected outcome of the state competition.

“When we came out for the award ceremony. We got no awards or anything, they didn’t call out our team name at all,” Suire said. “When all hope was lost, we were just like “it’s not going to happen guys. It’s over, we’re probably not going to move on,”” he told his team.

Announcers began calling out the names of the first-place champions award. The results left the team stunned.

“I was like “no way,” Suire said.

“We kind of just sat there and looked at each other,” Miller said.

“They say Saints robotics and I am pumped..I’m just like LET’S GOOO!,” Suire said.

A dream the students say came with a little faith. Miller says although this is her last year competing with the St. Michael Catholic School. The experience has taught her to never take anything for granted.

“You only live your life once..so if you’re thinking about going out and doing things…just do it,” Miller said.

In April the Saints robotics team will compete in the international competition in Houston. The team will host several fundraisers to help get them to the competition.

