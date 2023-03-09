How a group of ladies are changing the game in brewing

By Breana Albizu

CORRALES, New Mexico (KOAT) — When it comes to beer, you often don’t think about how it’s made.

Beer production involves hard work and a lot of patience. A process the Pink Boots Society knows all too well.

“The whole idea is to support, educate and inspire one another throughout this fermented space. To celebrate women and to make sure that we’re all giving each other opportunities to network,” Jess Griego, a leader of New Mexico’s Pink Boots Society chapter, said. She’s also the co-owner of Bosque Brewing Company.

The nonprofit organization uses education to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry.

New Mexico is just one of 85 chapters within the group.

The business is typically dominated by men. According to the United States Census Bureau, men made up 76% of craft brewery owners in 2021.

Yet times are changing.

“Eight years ago, the industry was a lot smaller. There were less women in positions and breweries in general. Over the last eight years, it’s grown just crazy, and it’s been really exciting,” said Kristy Baunds, another leader of New Mexico’s Pink Boots Society chapter. She’s also a seller tech and packager at Steel Bender Brewyard.

That’s why March 8 served as the perfect opportunity to celebrate the organization’s 8th Annual “Collaboration Brew Day” — Wednesday is recognized as International Women’s Day.

Every year, chapter leaders pick a New Mexico brewery to host the event. Ex Novo Brewing Company, a distillery located in Corrales, was picked for 2023.

On Wednesday, dozens of people were seen networking and collaborating at the location.

“I’m glad to see people having some beers, and sometimes this is the only time of year we all get to be in one room together. So it’s really nice to see everybody show up this year,” said Courtney Hilte, a brewer and cellar worker at Ex Novo.

For Hilte, her passion in brewing started in college after years of bartending. She then gained an interest in overall production.

“When you can’t afford beer, you make your own,” Hilte said. “So I really got into it in college, and then just kind of started trying more craft beers and becoming kind of a nerd about it.”

The Ex Novo employee played a big part in this year’s event. Hilte made the group’s own beer.

From writing the recipe to picking the name and designing the logo.

“We’re brewing a pilsner. It’s 100% pilsner malt. It’s going to be yellow, flavored beer. [It’s] light, crisp, [and] really approachable. It’ll only [contain] 5.5% alcohol by volume,” she said.

For most of Wednesday, Hilte was seen working her way around the Corrales brewhouse. Tasks included malting, milling, fermenting, and packaging.

However, she also had fun with her fellow Pink Boots Society members by her side.

“Since I’ve been in New Mexico, I’ve watched the group grow from ten people on our first day to almost 40 people today. We started as a lot of bartenders, and now a lot of us have grown into brewers, and that’s been really cool,” she said. “We just want to [see] everybody grow in their career.”

The beer will be distributed in mid-April by at least 10 brewers across New Mexico. The list includes:

Tractor Brewing Company (Albuquerque) UrbanMama505 (Albuquerque) Bosque Brewing Company (Albuquerque) La Cumbre Brewing Company (Albuquerque) Sidetrack Brewing Company (Albuquerque) Canteen Brewhouse (Albuquerque) Steel Bender Brewyard (Albuquerque) Rio Bravo Brewing Company (Albuquerque) NMSBrew (Las Cruces) Red Door Brewing Company (Albuquerque) To learn more about New Mexico’s Pink Boots Society chapter, or if you’re the owner of a brewing company who would like to participate in their distribution, you can email them at pbsnewmexico@pinkbootssociety.org.

