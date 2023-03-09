Minneapolis Public Works clears standing water in residential alleys with no long term solution

By MARIELLE MOHS

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — So called-lakes formed by spring melting in Minneapolis alleyways were finally drained on Wednesday.

After several complaints through the 311 phone line, Minneapolis Public Works sent crews out to clear alleys in the Lyndale neighborhood.

“I’m really excited to see it done,” said Missy Whiteman, who lives along an alley on Pillsbury Avenue and 32nd.

Whiteman watched on as a front loader pushed standing water into the street and broke up thick ice.

“I still can’t believe how much ice is under there, it’s like a hockey rink. If we wanted to get our skates and sticks, we could just have a game back here,” said Whiteman.

She hasn’t been able to use her garage for weeks because of the ice and water buildup.

“What I’ve seen is at least one car a day get stuck,” said Whiteman.

The same issue happened just a few blocks away on Garfield Avenue over the weekend. A car was stuck in the icy standing water for 3 days.

“We had called 311 many times. We had lots of neighbors calling and they did send out a front loader so we’re happy about that,” said Doug Herkenhoff, the Lyndale Neighborhood Board President.

While neighbors are thrilled the alleys are finally passable again, some still can’t access their garage because the front loader created very strong ice ruts.

“With our property taxes rising, I think it’s important we’re able to park in our garages,” said Herkenhoff.

He says the ice build-up and flooding happens every winter because there are not any storm drains in the alleys. He wants a long-term solution so they don’t have to deal with this again.

“It’s frustrating that everything goes through 311, so we don’t actually get to talk to the person that’d be in charge of coming up with a plan to help with the storm drain water,” said Herkenhoff.

WCCO followed up with the city of Minneapolis about other, more direct options, outside of calling 311, and a spokesperson insisted that 311 is still the best way to contact them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.