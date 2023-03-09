“Oklahoma’s largest adult playground” coming to downtown Tulsa

By Erin Christy

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — In just a couple of months, crews will start transforming a corner of downtown Tulsa into what owners are calling Oklahoma’s largest adult playground.

Right now, 2nd and Hartford is home to a new barbecue food truck called Alley Cat Ranch. However, it’s being considered a “placeholder” for a much-bigger outdoor space. It will include pickle ball, a ferris wheel, bars and lots of outdoor seating.

Watershed Hospitality, the group behind the popular restaurants Kilkenny’s, The Hemingway and Nola’s on Cherry Street, say other cities have similar concepts and it’s time for Tulsa.

“A lot of people have been driving by this space for years and always felt like it should have been something,” said Tom Pritner, Vice President of Operations for Watershed Hospitality. “We feel like it was a matter of time before someone came in and did what we are trying to do, so we figured might as well be first.”

Pritner is hoping for a summer of 2024 opening, if not sooner. In the meantime, there is some amazing barbecue waiting for customers.

