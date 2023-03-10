Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb

By Jennifer Lifsey

LITHONIA, Georgia (WANF) — Crates of food spilled out of a tractor-trailer onto the side of the road overnight on I-20 in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says the tractor-trailer went off the road, up an embankment, and then overturned around 7 p.m. Thursday night. The roof of the trailer split open and all the items it was carrying spilled out onto the side of the highway.

It happened on I-20 westbound just before Evans Mill Road in Lithonia.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials say it was raining at the time and that may have played a factor.

