Luke’s Supermarket celebrates 70 years in business

SEBEWAING, Michigan (WNEM) — It’s not easy starting a business, which is why one independent grocery store in Sebewaing is celebrating 70 years by giving back to the community.

Luke’s Supermarket has been a staple since the Bollstetter family opened in it 1953. Over the years, moving to a larger location, and going from five employees then to 42 now.

“The employees here make you want to come back. We could shop out of time but to have them here makes us happy,” said Sue Wiese, a customer.

Some employees have worked there for more than 40 years.

“He’s done a lot of good things for the community and for me. Gave me a job. Never been on the unemployment line, and I’ve done well for myself,” said Butch Gunsell, the meat manager.

The store is still owned and operated by a third generation of Bollstetters.

“Got to keep it going. There are a lot of grocery stores closing down across the country. And we have got to keep it going,” said Scott Bollstetter.

The secret sauce to making it, sometimes, is working seven days a week, putting the customers and employees first.

“I think we try to treat our customers right. One thing I learned a long time ago, if you do something, do it with a smile and that’s the way we do it. If I customer comes in, they’re not happy, we take care of them,” Bollstetter said.

A 70-year celebration is happening now with deals, and food drawings and giveaways.

“We started out with 10,000 square feet, now it’s 22,000. We’ve been backed wonderfully by the community,” said Don Bollstetter, the owner.

A huge part of its success, the meat department, is known for deer processing and homemade sausage. The owners said they are excited for what the future may hold, as they reflect on the last 70 years.

“We’ve done a lot of changing. You have to change, or you go backwards,” Bollstetter said.

