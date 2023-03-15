Around 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills found as deputies respond to domestic situation

By Kari Barrows

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two people face numerous charges after authorities discovered a large amount of drug paraphernalia at a home in Western North Carolina.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Race Path Church Road in Ellenboro on Sunday, March 12, in reference to a domestic situation.

Once at the home, the sheriff’s office says deputies “witnessed a large amount of suspected pressed Fentanyl pills.” A search warrant was later issued and executed at the residence.

During the search, deputies located 292.2 grams of fentanyl pills (approximately 1,400 pills), 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia and $2,685 in U.S. currency.

As a result, Braxton Kelly Atkins, 22, of Ellenboro, and Kimberly Johnson Atkins, 46, of Ellenboro, were arrested and charged with the following:

Braxton Kelly Atkins:

TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN (Level 3) PWIMSD SCH I CS MAINTAINING A DWELLING FOR CS POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA He was given a $750,000 secured bond. Kimberly Johnson Atkins:

TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN (Level 3) PWIMSD SCH I CS MAINTAINING A DWELLING FOR CS FELONY POSSESSION SCH I FELONY POSSESSION SCH II SIMPLE POSSESSION SCH III POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA She was given a $765,000 secured bond.

In a press release, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Forest City Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

