Doctors in audience of David Blaine’s Las Vegas show help after he reportedly dislocates shoulder

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Several doctors who were in attendance at David Blaine’s performance on the Las Vegas Strip reportedly sprang into action to assist the illusionist when he dislocated his shoulder.

According to a news release, the “extreme illusionist” was injured during a “record-breaking feat” at the start of his show on Saturday night.

The news release from AEG and Resorts World says that during the initial stunt of the show, Blaine was jumping into a pile of boxes from a platform 80 feet above the ground when the magician suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

The release says that while remaining on stage, Blaine was treated by several doctors who happened to be in attendance that night. The doctors “successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort,” the release says.

“My Las Vegas residency is filled with many of my favorite acts that I love in magic, and stunts that push me beyond my limits,” said Blaine. “Even though I have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger when you are pushing yourself to make possible what feels impossible. Saturday night I dislocated my shoulder jumping from the height of an 8-story building into some cardboard boxes. Luckily, there were four orthopedic doctors in the audience along with my EMS team who came up and took great care of me. I am humbled by the encouragement I received from the audience and was somehow able to finish the show. I am excited to be back on-stage April 28th and 29th.”

