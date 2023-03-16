2 firefighters injured in overnight fire at old Valley View Center in North Dallas

By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER

DALLAS (KTVT) — Two firefighters were injured in an early morning fire in North Dallas Thursday.

At 4:37 a.m. March 16, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire call at the old Valley View Center on Preston Road.

When first responders arrived at the abandoned shopping center, they requested a second alarm as they came across heavy smoke and fire.

During their operations, firefighters became trapped by the fire, but were shortly rescued. Officials said two were injured but that neither of their injuries are life threatening.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

