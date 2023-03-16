Officials: ‘Discarded smoking materials’ to blame for deadly fire at Maine home

By WMTW Staff

NEWPORT, Maine (WMTW) — A fire at a home in Maine where a man was found dead has been ruled accidental.

Multiple fire crews were called to the home on Mullen Road last week.

The homeowner, who is also the mother of the victim, survived. Her son, 54-year-old Allen Easley, died.

Officials say the cause of the fire involved ‘discarded smoking materials.’

First responders, including the State Fire Marshal’s Office, spent hours at the scene investigating.

