Tens of thousands in New Hampshire still without power after powerful nor’easter

By Tim Callery, Marissa Tansino, Ray Brewer

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — After a powerful nor’easter dropped as much as 3 feet of snow in parts of New Hampshire, utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, more than 22,000 outages were being reported. Some of the hardest hit communities included Hillsborough, Peterborough, Chesterfield, Weare and New Boston.

Eversource said it has had crews out since the storm’s arrival Monday night, but it could take days to get the power back on for everyone. Additional crews from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana and Canada have been called in.

The nor’easter brought heavy, wet snow to the state, followed by gusty winds. In the areas hit hardest, blocked roads hampered power restoration efforts.

“The southwestern part of the state really got battered,” said Doug Foley, president of electric operations for Eversource. “We have over 30 inches of snow. We’ve been working on over 240 blocked roads across the state.”

Eversource said it expects that its crews will complete restoration for all communities by 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Just physically getting crews into those areas has been problematic, with some of the trees down and wires down on the ground as a result of the storm,” Foley said.

While the storm has moved on, lingering dangers remain. Eversource officials reminded people to be careful of any downed power lines. Don’t try to move them yourself, and always assume they are live.

