Ukrainian community thanks Minnesotans for a year of support

By Kirsten Mitchell

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the war in Ukraine continues to push forward, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Saturday to sanction hundreds of individuals.

They include Syria’s president, prime minister and foreign minister, as well as the chief of staff for the armed forces of Iran. The decree also imposes sanctions primarily on Russian citizens and legal entities.

Since the very start of Russia’s invasion, Minnesotans have rallied behind the local Ukrainian community. On Saturday night, an event called “Thank you from Ukraine” paid tribute to the many people who have donated and supported them over the past year.

“The outpouring of support both from within our community but especially outside the Ukrainian community has been critical,” Stefan Iwaskewycz said.

Hundreds filled the room at the Ukrainian American Community Center in northeast Minneapolis to reflect on the past year. The center has become a home away from home for some of the more than 15,000 Ukrainian refugees now in Minnesota.

“A lot of them come from very complex circumstances, they’re emotionally distressed, it’s a comfort zone,” UACC Board Vice-President Maria Shereneta said.

It’s also a healing zone for more than 50 wounded Ukrainian soldiers who have traveled to Minnesota to receive life-changing prosthetics.

“It’s a very successful program and very much needed, they get the treatment they couldn’t get anywhere else,” Shereneta said.

Stand with Ukraine MN volunteer Stephen Vitvitsky said military and financial support is what’s needed most moving forward.

“When we start to feel like, well it’s this far-off thing I don’t want to hear about anymore, one of the things we all need to remember is Ukrainians are fighting and dying every day to support our values and defend us from tyranny,” Vitvitsky said.

The Ukrainian American Community Center is holding a job fair later this month to help refugees find employment.

Companies interested in participating are asked to contact the Ukrainian American Community Center.

