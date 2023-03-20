Crash through police HQ highlighted facility’s vulnerability

By Joe Holden

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A crash through the front door of Philadelphia’s public services building highlighted the North Broad Street facility’s vulnerability.

Sources say a “thorough security-risk assessment” was completed — and included some security recommendations that our investigations team learned never happened.

Police sources say long ago they conducted a security assessment of the building, including plans to install metal posts and other measures.

On Monday, CBS News Philadelphia learned bridge construction on Broad Street delayed those plans.

The crash at the home base for police and the medical examiner has exposed questions about the building’s vulnerability.

Law enforcement officials tell CBS News Philadelphia Investigations the building’s perimeter lacks bare minimum security features — like barriers, concrete planters or metal posts, known as bollards.

Those officials say security measures would have prevented the driver of a minivan from breaching the building’s ornate revolving door.

The incident happened before 5 a.m. last Tuesday.

Investigators told CBS Philadelphia they don’t have a motive — but sources say the crash was intentional.

As for that driver, he was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Meanwhile, building security is now under review — a quick check at the shuttered police administration building at 7th and Race Streets revealed numerous planters and barricades installed to prevent a vehicle from approaching the facility.

“When you have buildings right on the street with no set back, it’s difficult to control,” JJ Klaver, a former FBI Special Agent, said.

Klaver says location can make security enhancements difficult. He also emphasized police headquarters is considered a hard target.

“It’s a potential target for attack, as we’ve seen, and it needs the appropriate levels of security and access controls,” Klaver said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney wrote last week the city is: “reviewing the incident and will consider additional measures as needed.”

CBS News Philadelphia pressed the city further on Monday regarding the placement of some bollards in front of the medical examiner’s entrance, but not where the public enters for the 6th and 9th police districts at the building.

The city said:

“The additional bollards along Callowhill and Broad street were delayed as a result of the PennDOT Broad Street Bridge replacement project. Public property is working with building ownership to get them installed.”

Klaver says the minivan should never have crashed into the building.

There should be something to restrict vehicle access to the front of the building.

“No vehicle should be able to strike that building,” Klaver said. “It should be stopped before it gets to that building.”

The city did not have a timeline immediately available on when those additional security features would be installed.

