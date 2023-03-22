Nafiah Ikram says she still feels unsafe 2 years after acid attack with suspect at large

By WCBS Staff

ELMONT, New York (WCBS) — It has been two years since a Long Island college student was attacked with acid in her family’s driveway, and still no arrests.

Nafiah Ikram was joined by her parents and Nassau County officials Wednesday, asking for the public’s help identifying her attacker.

In March 2021, a camera recorded a man running toward Ikram in her Elmont driveway and dousing her with a bottle of acid.

She has had numerous surgeries on her eye and skin, and says she still feels unsafe when she comes home at night.

“I still get out of the car and look over there before I walk straight and I come in the house, because I’m always afraid of leaving that moment to chance where, if I don’t look to make sure no one is around — like I did that night — something happens again,” Ikram said.

Authorities have said they believe the man they’re looking for is someone from the community.

