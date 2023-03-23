Grandmother killed by allegedly drunk driver in Morton Grove while walking home from church: police

By Liz Nagy

MORTON GROVE, Illinois (WLS) — Bernardita Libot often worshipped at St. John Brebebuf twice a day.

On Saturday night, she helped lock the doors, and then never made it home from mass.

Even at 72 years old, Libot’s children say their mother was a real spitfire.

“She was a straight shooter, a no B.S. type of girl,” said her daughter, Agnes Libot.

But, nothing meant more to her than her grandchildren and God.

Retired from a career as a neurology nurse at UIC who served on medical missions in the Philippines, the single mom-turned grandmother spent her days surrounded by family, baking and praying.

“She was a servant of God. She did everything right,” said her son, Arnold Libot.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Bernardita delivered a batch of empanadas to a friend after mass at St. John Brebebuf, and as she crossed Harlem Avenue in Morton Grove on her walk home, police said, Christopher Harrington slammed into her in his Cadillac.

All three of her children and her grandchildren rushed to her side at Lutheran General in time to say goodbye.

“She should have gone peacefully, not tragically,” Agnes said.

Police said Harrington was drunk when he crashed into their mother. He appeared in court on Wednesday after being charged with aggravated DUI causing death.

“I was angry at first, but she would want us to forgive him. That would be the right thing to do,” Arnold said.

Now, suddenly left without their matriarch, Libot’s family said her unexpected last day was filled with her favorite things.

“I think she felt complete, but unfortunately left us with a black hole,” Agnes said.

