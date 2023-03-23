Video shows US Navy Sailor Seamus Gray outside Waukegan bar before going missing

By Stephanie Wade

WAUKEGAN, Illinois (WLS) — Waukegan police continue to search for a Navy sailor who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Seamus Gray, 21, was last seen leaving the Ibiza Bar on Genessee Street Saturday morning. He was wearing a red shirt or jacket – and red pants.

Concerning video shared with ABC7 shows what transpired outside the bar moments before he went missing.

An attorney for Ibiza Night Club says Gray was there twice Friday night, on St. Patrick’s Day.

Gray, seen in all red, first left Ibiza at 10:30 p.m. Then, according to the attorney, returned to the bar at 1:30 a.m. near closing time.

The attorney said the bar kicked Gray and a group of others out shortly after, because they were too intoxicated. At one point in the video, Gray is seen lying on the ground.

Another surveillance video, shared by Waukegan police, captures Gray, walking alone, at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Washington around 1:40 a.m. Police said there is more video of him walking toward the lake.

Gray did not report back to the Naval Station, Great Lakes at his assigned time, leading to an extensive search for him, over the past several days.

Seamus Gray’s mother is shaken up and worried sick about her son.

“I would like for anyone who has any information about my son Seamus to please come forward and please help me, ” Carrie Gray, Seamus’ mother, said. “That’s my boy. That’s my guy. His little brother is 14 and is my son’s role model. He is my life. So please help find Seamus.”

Waukegan police have been searching the area where he was last seen near the Metra train station and along the lakefront.

They will be searching the lake itself they say and putting all their efforts into finding this sailor.

Police ask anyone with any information to call police immediately.

