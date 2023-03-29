Turkey crashes through lobster food truck on highway

By Carrie Hodgin

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — It was a wild ride for a food truck driver near Winston-Salem after a turkey crashed through the truck Saturday just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 421 south near exit 249.

“All of a sudden, we saw something fly and then I realized what it was and we couldn’t avoid it,” Dan Grayson said.

The turkey crashed through the window of the lobster truck, Los Gordos Bistro, which is based in Clemmons.

“It’s freaky, I’ll tell you that, and really unusual,” Grayson, who owns the food truck, said.

They said they were surprised it didn’t cause a major crash due to all the flying glass and the commotion of the turkey flying through the window.

“All I could think was, ‘Oh, you know what, we’re going to wreck,’ but I couldn’t swerve in a food truck,” Grayson said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that it’s unusual for a turkey to fly into a vehicle.

Grayson said he estimates the turkey caused about $4,000 to $5,000 worth of damage to the food truck. They are expected to reopen the food truck possibly later next week.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Grayson said.

He and his wife both suffered cuts to their arms due to the broken glass.

As for the turkey, they’re not sure what happened to it. But they said they’re thinking about adding a new menu item.

“We’re going to add turkey to the menu,” Grayson said jokingly.

