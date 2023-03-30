Cumberland man who killed brother over fear of COVID vaccines ruled not criminally responsible

By Ryan Dickstein

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (WMAR) — A Howard County judge ruled a Cumberland man not criminally responsible for a September 2021 double murder.

Jeffrey Burnham allegedly shot his brother and sister in-law, Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette, inside their Ellicott City home.

Burnham reportedly theorized his pharmacist brother was poisoning people with COVID-19 vaccines.

A day earlier Burnham killed an 83-year-old family friend named Rebecca Reynolds in Cumberland.

Police ultimately arrested Burnham driving his brother’s stolen Corvette in West Virginia.

He was extradited back to Maryland where he’s been in custody since October 1, 2021.

The judge initially deemed Burnham incompetent to stand trial.

Following a medical assessment, prosecutors and the defense agreed to have Burnham plead guilty to the murders but not be held not criminally responsible.

The court accepted the plea, allowing the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to take custody of Burnham indefinitely.

Burnham has been committed to Clifton T. Perkins psychiatric hospital in Jessup.

“Underlying this tragic case has always been mental health concerns,” said Joshua Speert, Acting District Public Defender for Howard County. “Consistent with the expert assessments, Mr. Burnham has been found not criminally responsible and has been committed to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, where he will receive appropriate treatment.”

While the trial portion of the case is over, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s office said Burnham could only be freed if and when doctors ever determine he’s a non-threat to the public and himself.

Meanwhile a judge in Allegany County is still weighing whether to issue a similar ruling for Reynolds’ murder.

