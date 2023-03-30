Woman shot in chest while fighting another woman with a pogo stick, police say

By WXII12.com Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A woman was shot in the chest during a fight while attacking another woman with a pogo stick Wednesday, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of Stoney Glen Circle at 3:43 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found the suspect still on the scene, but the victim had been taken to the hospital prior to their arrival.

Officers went to the hospital and spoke with the victim, who had been shot in the chest.

Through investigation, police said several people, including the victim and suspect, were involved in a fight in the parking lot of Glen Circle.

During the fight, the victim armed herself with a large metal pogo stick and attacked the suspect, who had a handgun.

The suspect fired one round, hitting the victim in the chest in self-defense, according to police.

Officers said no charges would be issued at this time based on the initial findings of the shooting investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.