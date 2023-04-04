Rescue efforts underway for hikers near Mt. Lemmon’s Butterfly Trail

By Anne Simmons

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) crews worked overnight and efforts remain ongoing to rescue hikers near Butterfly Trail on Mt. Lemmon.

The efforts by Pima County Sheriff’s Department and SAR began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and have continued into Tuesday morning. Sources say two hikers are involved.

Because of difficult terrain and icy conditions, specialized technical rescue teams have been called in to assist.

SAR spokespeople say one injured hiker was airlifted in a Blackhawk helicopter after spending the night on Mt. Lemmon.

KGUN 9 will continue to update this article as the rescue efforts develop.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.