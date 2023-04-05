School: 2 students admit to discharging pepper spray in Beech Grove HS bathroom

By James Howell Jr.

BEECH GROVE (WRTV) — This morning, Beech Grove Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack provided an update to the incident at Beech Grove High School on Tuesday.

According to Hammack, this morning Principal Andy Karr detained two students who admitted to being involved in spraying pepper spray in the girls’ bathroom on the north side of the school.

Due to the serious nature, according to Hammack, the students will be disciplined.

She included the following statement:

“I’d like to personally offer my sincere thanks to the students and parents who reported factual information to the BGHS administration and to the BGHS administrative team for their quick and decisive investigation that ultimately positioned us to this morning’s resolution. These actions confirm everything that we know and love about Beech Grove. This is a school community that fully embraces the students we collectively serve and is committed to the highest level of safety for all. For that, we are so grateful.”

