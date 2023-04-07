Skip to Content
Asheville students turn sidewalks into works of art

By Tammy Watford

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville High and the School of Inquiry & Life Sciences’ National Art Honor Society as well as the Homework Diner are celebrating art in schools.

They’re doing that by inviting the community to celebrate art in schools with a free community sidewalk chalk party. They are transforming the sidewalks in front of the school cafeteria into vibrant colors and works of art.

“We just want to celebrate all of the natural talent that we have on this campus,” art teacher Kristina Shriver said. “We always invite the community to join us and just celebrate the creative happenings that are not permanent but amazing.”

More than 50 people participated in the event.

