Funeral arrangements set for two fallen Chicago firefighters

By CBS CHICAGO TEAM

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for the two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty, battling separate fires last week.

The visitation for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Jan Tchoryk will be on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels in Norridge. Funeral services follow on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Av.

Tchoryk died in the line of duty on Wednesday, climbing a stairwell while fighting a fire in a Gold Coast high rise.

Visitation for fallen Chicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt will be held Thursday from 3p.m. to 10 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in oak lawn. The funeral for Pelt will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at House of Hope Chicago, 352 E. 114th St.

Pelt died last Tuesday while battling a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

