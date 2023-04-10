Pasadena Humane matching donations for injured animals after saving adorable dog hit by truck

By ABC7.com staff

PASADENA, California (KABC) — Pasadena Humane is seeking donations after saving the life of a dog who was hit by a truck.

The dog, Prince, was brought to them after being badly injured.

Prince had to have his injured leg amputated, and now he’s recovering and starting to feel better.

Pasadena Humane is now raising money to help animals like Prince.

They say until May 15, the Elizabeth M. Falk Foundation will match donations dollar for dollar, up to $30,000.

