Cumberland man arrested for allegedly stealing gallons of fuel from construction site

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A Cumberland man was arrested Tuesday after hundreds of gallons of fuel were stolen from a construction site off of Genito Road.

Chesterfield Police said English Construction has been reporting larcenies of fuel from their site in the 2600 block of Genito Place since October of 2022.

The suspect would siphon gallons of fuel from the construction site during the overnight hours, police said.

On Tuesday, police were called out to the site after a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. Officers pulled the truck over and found the driver in possession of several fuel cans and tanks.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Thomas D. Croswell. Police said he was charged with two counts of grand larceny, driving while having a revoked license, no inspection and no state registration.

