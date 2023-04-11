Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:11 AM

Inmate reported missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center

By KMTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LINCOLN, Nebraska (KMTV) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Here’s what we know from authorities:

Buay Chuol was on a job seeking furlough on Monday when CCC-L received notification of a tamper on his electronic monitoring system.

Community Corrections Center Buay Chuol Photo by: Nebraska Department of Corrections By: KMTV StaffPosted at 7:55 PM, Apr 10, 2023 and last updated 10:18 PM, Apr 10, 2023 LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Here’s what we know from authorities:

Buay Chuol was on a job seeking furlough on Monday when CCC-L received notification of a tamper on his electronic monitoring system.

Recent Stories from 3newsnow.com

Chuol started his sentence on April 26, 2021. He is serving a three-year to six-year sentence out of York County for attempted robbery. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in May 2023.

Chuol is a 20-year-old Black male, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content