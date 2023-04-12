Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 5:34 AM

Detroit police catch loose horse on city’s west side

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Police in Detroit put on their cowboy hats Tuesday as they worked to wrangle a horse roaming the streets.

In a tweet, DPD’s Second Precinct says it received a call about the animal and responding officers lassoed the horse to safety.

“It’s great to be a DPD Officer. Never know what the day will bring,” police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content