Family of man eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail wants answers

By Natasha Pollard

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man died at the Fulton County Jail from being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs says the family attorney.

According to police LaShawn Thompson was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery in Atlanta on June 12.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in the psychiatric wing after officials determined he had mental issues.

Family attorney Michael D. Harper released a statement saying Thompson was in jail for three months when he was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs and insects. The family also obtained open records which stated that the detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed that Mr. Thompson was deteriorating, but did nothing to administer aid to him or to help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died”, says the family in a statement.

The report also states that when his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she “freaked out.”

“Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this. Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced”, says Michael D. Harper the family attorney.

