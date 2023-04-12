Tulsa Fire Department investigating two abandoned house fires

By Shea Smith

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating two fires happening at abandoned houses.

The fires happened a few blocks away from each other and TFD is working to determine if the fires are related.

Anna Perryman lives next door to one of the houses. She says she woke up Tuesday morning to the smell of smoke and saw flames right outside her window.

“It was hot. I could see the flames shooting over here a little bit,” says Perryman. “It melted the top of the siding on the side over here a little bit, I’m just glad it didn’t get worse.”

The Tulsa Fire Department said it took crews about 19 minutes to put the fire out. Then just down the street another abandoned house caught fire.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said homelessness is contributing to the number of fires in Tulsa. This year, between March 1st and April 11th there have been more than 50 house fires, 46 dumpster fires, and 178 open burn fires.

“People try to find ways to find shelter,” said Little. “When they do, they often have cooking fires. They often have fires to stay warm. Or they maliciously set fires to these homes because of mental health issues.”

Perryman said she believes it was someone squatting next door who set the house next to hers on fire.

“I tried to tell one to leave yesterday and they tried to pull a pistol on me. So I called the police and they come out and searched but before he left he said ill be back to burn the house down,” said Perryman.

Little said it’s up to the community to keep an eye on abandoned properties to prevent fires like these two.

“If you see people staying in a place, they’re not supposed to be, call 911,” says Little. “Citizens are not doing this. There’s not much we can do to prevent this if people don’t help.”

TFD said no one was hurt in either of the fires and investigators are working to determine if the fires are related since they were so close to each other. If you have any information on either of the fires you are asked to call crimes stoppers.

