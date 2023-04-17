“This is kind of like COVID for dogs”: Dog flu spike leads to drastic measures at shelter

By Dan Snyder

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Have you noticed your dogs moving a little more slowly over the last few weeks? It could mean your pup is one of many in our area getting hit by the canine flu.

Veterinarians who spoke with CBS Philadelphia say the virus came from the South as people traveled North, bringing huge numbers in January and February. And will cases have tapered off some, vets warn we may be in for another spike soon.

“We’re starting to see a little bit less,” Dr. Amber Karwacki with Heart + Paws on Broad and Callowhill said. “But potentially with the spring coming up and more people going out to the dog parks and on walks, we might see another uptick.”

According to the CDC, most cases of dog flu are mild. You might notice a cough, sneezing or reduced appetite, symptoms you would have if you yourself had the flu.

Owners at Green Street Dog Park say the park emailed them, warning about the spread of the flu. But this week’s weather wasn’t keeping too many people inside.

“Just going about the business,” Geoff, a member of the dog park, said. “She’s vaccinated and everything, so I’m not too worried.”

But the virus is causing major concern for ACCT Philly, where close quarters are allowing the virus to spread rapidly among the more-than 100 dogs in the facility.

“This is kind of like COVID for dogs,” ACCT Executive Director Sarah Barnett said. “It’s extremely difficult on the staff to see a young, healthy dog not want to get up, not want to eat. And this work is hard enough, to add that on top of it, it’s breaking a lot of people.”

That’s leading the facility to take an unprecedented step.

“We’re setting up a shelter within our shelter that we’re going to send all of these exposed dogs to, as many as we can fit,” Barnett said.

The problem: that containment shelter can only fit around 50 dogs. That means they need to find foster homes or adoptions for at least 70 other dogs in the facility. ACCT Philly is waiving adoption fees next week and is offering a $400 Visa gift card to anyone who fosters a large dog for a month. They’re hoping these moves help stop the spread.

“When they’re in a shelter environment, that added stress makes them so weak to this virus. And that’s really where the struggle has been, and it costs a lot of money when they do get really sick. So that’s why we need them in foster homes, so they don’t get to that point,” Barnett said.

And for pup-parents at home, vets say the best way to keep your furry friend safe is by getting them vaccinated.

“It’s a two-part series for them, and then it’s a yearly vaccine. A lot of hospitals in the area do have it,” Dr. Karwacki said.

