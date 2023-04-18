Man indicted for allegedly kidnapping double amputee and, weeks later, fatally shooting 23-year-old

By Courtney Shaw

Click here for updates on this story

OHIO (WEWS) — A 36-year-old man has been indicted on charges of allegedly kidnapping a double amputee and, weeks later, fatally shooting a 23-year-old man.

According to court records, on Feb. 21, Aaron Parsons, 36, and two others approached a 59-year-old man who is a double amputee who was sitting inside his vehicle near East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue.

Parsons entered the vehicle and put a gun to the victim’s head and told him to drive near the railroad tracks on Pearl Road and West 25th Street, court records show.

Upon arriving, Parsons pistol-whipped him in the head, and the trio then threw him out of the car and onto nearby railroad tracks, court records showed.

According to court records, Parsons told the victim, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Parsons then took the man’s wheelchair and threw it into a ravine. The trio later drove off with the victim’s prosthetic legs still in the vehicle, according to police.

Police found the vehicle near East 59th Street and Park Avenue, but it had been set on fire with the prosthetic legs inside.

Parsons has been indicted on the following charges: • One count of Attempted Murder • One count of Aggravated Robbery • Two counts of Robbery • One count of Kidnapping • One count of Tampering With Evidence • One count of Arson • One count of Grand Theft • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

On March 24, Parsons, and a woman, approached a 23-year-old man under a bridge by the same railroad tracks.

According to court records, they beat him, and Parsons shot the victim in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Parsons was indicted on the following charges: • Three counts of Aggravated Murder • Four counts of Murder • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery • Two counts of Robbery • Two counts of Kidnapping • One count of Tampering With Evidence • One count of Arson • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

The woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of kidnapping.

They will be arraigned at a later date.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.